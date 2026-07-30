Rain Totals: Historic Storm Shatters New York Rainfall Record

A historic and record-shattering rainstorm slammed the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York. We've got the verified rainfall totals.

The midweek rain, which is still falling as of early Thursday morning, washed out roads and prompted states of emergency across the region.

Up To 12 Inches Of Rain Fall On Upstate New York

Spencer Platt, Getty Images Spencer Platt, Getty Images

Historic, record-shattering rainfall hit eastern New York State between Tuesday, July 28, and Wednesday, July 29, 2026. The slow-moving storm dumped between five and twelve inches of rain across the Hudson Valley and Capital Region.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Parts of Rensselaer County took the biggest hit, shattering state records with a foot of rain. Schodack set a new New York State record after getting hit with twelve inches of rain.

Further south, in the Hudson Valley, parts of Dutchess, Ulster, Orange, Putnam and Rockland counties picked up 2 to 6 inches of rain.

Verified Rainfall For Hudson Valley, Capital Region and New York City

Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images

Below are the verified rainfall totals compiled from the historic Tuesday and Wednesday storm across the Hudson Valley, Capital Region and New York City.

Verified Rainfall For Hudson Valley, Capital Region and New York City

Historic 300-Year-Old Mill Destroyed In Columbia County

The torrential floodwaters washed away historic property, including a three-hundred-year-old mill in Castleton-on-Hudson.

The structure on Muitzeskill Road dated back to the 1640s, operating as a working gristmill until the mid-20th century. In recent years, it served as an art studio.

Tips for Floods, Lightning, Tornadoes in New York State

Tips for Floods, Lightning, Tornado In New York State New York Gov. Hochul's Office released steps to prepare and keep everyone safe from disaster,