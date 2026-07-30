New York Declares War On “Full-Blown Mental Health Crisis”

New York is moving forward with restrictions on social media feeds for children under 18.

New York State is finalizing the rules on how social media companies must restrict addictive algorithms for some of the youngest users.

New York Leaders Speak Out About SAFE Act To Protect Children From Social Media

Photo by Alexander Shatov on Unsplash blue red and green letters illustration

Governor Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James say it's part of the Stop Addictive Feeds Exploitation for Kids Act, or SAFE Act.

“When I came into office, our children were in the throes of a full-blown mental health crisis, and as New York’s first mom Governor, I felt a moral imperative to act,” Governor Hochul said.

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The SAFE for Kids Act will prevent platforms from automatically showing minors algorithmic feeds and sending notifications between midnight and 6 a.m. without parental consent

“We’re sending a clear message: our kids’ mental health isn’t for sale. We promised action and the SAFE for Kids Act is delivering by ensuring that any platform that targets our children with addictive feeds will face legal consequences. Instead of clicking and scrolling, our kids will be learning and growing," Hochul added.

John Lamparski, Getty Images John Lamparski, Getty Images

The act also requires social media platforms to confirm someone is an adult before giving them access to algorithmic feeds and nighttime notifications, which means users will have to provide a government-issued ID or find another way to confirm their age.

Anyone underage will need to get parental consent to access features. Parents and minors must also have the option to withdraw their consent at any time.

“These rules set standards for age verification and parental control to ensure tech companies are doing their part to keep kids safe on their platforms. Young people are particularly vulnerable to addictive social media features," Attorney General Letitia James said.

Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images

Final regulations are being published this week, with companies given six months to comply before the law takes full effect. The rules will take effect January 25th, 2027.

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