13-Year-Old Arrested After Shooting Investigation In The Hudson Valley

A 13-year-old is facing charges in connection with a shooting incident in the Hudson Valley.

The shooting happened earlier this month in the City of Newburgh. Following an investigation, a 13-year-old was arrested.

Shots Fired On South Street In City Of Newburgh

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​On July 8, 2026, at approximately 3:14 p.m., officers with the City of Newburgh Police Department responded to the area of Liberty Street and South Street following a report of shots fired. That's where they discovered a semi-automatic rifle had been fired, but no injuries were reported.

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Police say arriving officers found "evidence" on South Street "indicating that a semi-automatic firearm had been discharged." No injuries were reported.

Members of the City of Newburgh Detective Division and the Non-Fatal Shooting Task Force immediately began to investigate

13-Year-Old From Newburgh Arrested Weeks Later

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Soon the investigation determined the shooter was a 13-year-old from the City of Newburgh. The teen's name is being withheld due to the defendant’s age.

On Thursday around 8 p.m., City of Newburgh Detectives assigned to the Non-Fatal Shooting Task Force found the alleged suspect in the area of South Street and Chambers Street.

The suspect was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, and Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree.

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