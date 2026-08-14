NYPD Lieutenant’s Lawyers Speak Out After “Beloved” Dog’s Death In Hudson Valley
Attorneys for a retired New York City police lieutenant charged with fatally shooting a dog in the Hudson Valley are speaking out.
Molloy is accused of shooting at what Hudson Valley residents call a "beloved" dog last week in the Lower Hudson Valley.
Retired NYPD Lieutenant Faces Charges In Hudson Valley Dog's Death
On August 5, Matt Steele's 12-year-old shepherd-husky mix named Luke broke off his leash along busy Route 118 in Yorktown Heights and approached Molloy's dog.
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Steele is homeless. He and Luke are well-known in the Yorktown area. Residents say Good Samaritans would feed Matt and Luke "every day."
Steele says when Luke got loose, a scuffle started between his dog and Molloy's dog. He adds that's when Molloy pulled out a gun and fatally shot Luke.
Because Molloy is a retired NYPD officer, he's legally allowed to carry a gun. He retired in 2015 as lieutenant after serving 24 years with the NYPD
Molloy's Lawyers Speak Out
Molloy's lawyers say their client acted in self-defense, calling Luke "aggressive." Molloy
said the dog attacked his own dog.
His lawyers add that Molloy regrets killing the animal, but maintains the shooting was justified. They say the retired NYPD officer was forced to use his gun to protect himself and his dog.
His attorney acknowledged the emotional response to the dog's death, but urged the public to keep an open mind until all facts emerge. He expressed confidence that the final evidence will show Molloy's actions were justified
Molloy faces felony animal cruelty and reckless endangerment charges. He faces up to seven years in prison if convicted. Molloy is due back in court on October 13.
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