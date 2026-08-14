Why New York Police Are Defending Flock Cameras Amid Backlash

With attacks on Flock license plate cameras on the rise in New York, police are now publicly defending these cameras.

Hudson Valley Post readers are telling us that Flock Safety cameras are getting damaged across the region as well as Upstate New York and Long Island.

Police are now publicly defending the cameras.

Where To Find Flock Cameras In The Hudson Valley, New York State

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Flock Safety cameras are small, solar-powered cameras that are placed on poles across the state. They're recording every license plate that passes by, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

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The cameras capture your license plate plus information about your vehicle, which includes the make, model, color, and distinguishing characteristics.

The system then makes that information searchable for authorized law enforcement agencies, according to Flock.

Confirmed Flock Safety Communities In New York

New York Police Chief Defends Flock Cameras

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

A Long Island police chief is speaking out about these cameras.

Southold Town's Police Chief Steve Grattan has had three Flock cameras disabled in the past couple of months, including one that's been hit three times.

He defended them to Newsday as a crime-fighting tool, noting a camera helped his officers find a missing woman who suffers from dementia.

Critics say the cameras, which can track people, violate civil liberties, and smack of "Big Brother."

New York Communities Where Flock Cameras Have Been Mapped

During our research, Hudson Valley Post also learned that there are many hometowns across New York State where automated license plate readers or surveillance cameras have been mapped/documented.