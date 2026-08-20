New York Ranked Worst In America Attracting New Residents

A new nationwide study is out, ranking every state on how well it's attracting new residents... and New York finished dead last.

If you needed one more data point to confirm what a lot of us already feel in our gut, here it is.

New York Ranked Dead Last In New Study On States People Actually Want To Move To

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A new report just crunched the numbers on where Americans are packing up and moving to, and New York didn't just finish near the bottom. We finished last.

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Out of all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., we're 51st.

The report comes from Gourmet Gift Baskets. Their team combined Census Bureau birthplace numbers from 2024 with complete state-to-state moving data from 2023 to build something called a "Mover Attraction Score."

South Carolina took the top spot with a score of 87.4. Idaho and Arizona weren't far behind.

New York's score? 10.8.

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Across the country, the report found the share of people living in their birth state dropped from 59.1 percent in 2010 to 56.8 percent in 2024. People are moving away from home more than ever, and New York keeps showing up as one of the places they're moving away from the most.

The researchers looked strictly into net migration, how many new people are moving in versus leaving, and how much current moving activity a state is seeing. And on every one of those fronts, New York is losing.

Census estimates put New York's population basically flat over the past year, with the state still down more than 200,000 residents since 2020. Meanwhile, places like Florida and the Carolinas keep pulling people in.

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