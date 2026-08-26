Hudson Valley Burger King Disappears, Reopens With New Name

Talk about a fast-food plot twist. A longtime Hudson Valley Burger King has suddenly dropped the famous branding and reopened under a completely different name.

Seemingly overnight, a Burger King in the Hudson Valley closed down and quickly rebranded.

Some residents in the Hudson Valley were shocked to drive to their local Burger King and realized all of the signs were gone.

Burger King In Spring Valley, New York Rebranded

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The long-standing Burger King at 160 Spring Valley Market Place in Spring Valley, New York officially severed ties with the national franchise chain this week and has rebranded as Jumbo King Burger.

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The location is still run by the same owner and same staff members.

The restaurant made the transition due to financial and legal complications with the corporate franchise.

While the staff remains the same, the eatery introduced a brand-new menu featuring what officials say are higher-quality, larger "jumbo" flame-grilled patties.

New menu items include:

Jumbo King Burger Sandwich: $7.99Jumbo King Double Sandwich: $9.99Jumbo King Triple Sandwich: $12.99Jumbo King Bacon Single: $7.99Jumbo Jr. Burger Single: $4.19Bacon Double Cheeseburger: $4.29Fish Sandwich: $6.29Hot Dog

What In The World Is Jumbo King Burger?

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Jumbo King Burger is a local, independent fast-food restaurant born from a real-world "David vs. Goliath" story. Essentially, it is a former corporate Burger King that went rogue.

There's another Jumbo King Burger in Paterson, New Jersey.

You may be wondering if this is legal. I was. Turns out, the transition from a corporate franchise to an independent restaurant like Jumbo King Burger is entirely legal under U.S. business law, provided specific boundaries are strictly followed.

To avoid being sued for trademark infringement, the owner must completely remove all official Burger King signs, logos, and the iconic "crescent bun" imagery.

Change trademark names. Legally, they can no longer sell a "Whopper" or a "Bacon King." They must completely change the product names to independent alternatives like the Jumbo King Burger.

While they still use the physical building, they must alter prominent branding elements so a customer wouldn't mistake it for an official Burger King.

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