Worst Offenders Arrested By ICE During Massive New York Crackdown

ICE arrested over 2,000 illegal migrants across New York State, including "murderers, rapists and pedophiles."

ICE is promoting its month-long operation that took over two thousand illegal migrants off New York State's streets.

Federal officials say it was all part of "Operation Rotten Apple," which took place across the state between July 27 and August 29.

ICE Highlights "Operation Rotten Apple"

Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images

On Tuesday, United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin held a press conference in New York City where he announced that ICE arrested "2,197 illegal aliens."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

"We did it with no help from Mayor Mamdani and Governor Hochul," Mullin said. “Thanks to the hard work of the men and women of ICE and our federal partners, Operation Rotten Apple did what sanctuary politicians in New York City and the state of New York refuse to do: made the Empire State safer."

According to ICE, those arrested include: "murderers, rapists, pedophiles, drug traffickers, and violent assailants."

“Operation Rotten Apple got some of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens off New York streets. ICE’s efforts to remove public safety threats from American communities have contributed to the largest decrease in violent crime in American history,” Border Czar Tom Homan said.

"Worst" Offenders Arrested By ICE During Major Crackdown In New York

Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images

According to ICE, the "worst" migrants arrested during the operation include:

"Worst" Offenders Arrested By ICE During Major Crackdown In New York According to ICE, the "worst" migrants arrested during the operation include:

The results were released just days after New York State banned local authorities from partnering with federal immigration authorities and barred ICE agents from several public places.

Look: Where refugees in New York are arriving from

Look: Where refugees in New York are arriving from Stacker compiled countries where refugees are arriving from in New York using data from the Refugee Processing Center. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Reaction: New York To Welcome Over 1,000 Afghan Refugees

6 Items That Will Assist Afghan Refugees In Buffalo Gallery Credit: Clay Moden

10 New York State Gangs Known For Violent, Criminal Activity