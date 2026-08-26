These Hudson Valley High Schools Rank Among New York’s Best

The latest U.S. News high school rankings are out, and dozens of Hudson Valley schools made New York's list of top performers. One local school cracked the state's top five.

U.S. News & World Report has released its high school rankings, and New York parents will want to pay attention.

Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post highlighted the "Best" high schools in New York State. (You can see that list below) Now it's time to focus on the high schools that were ranked among the best in New York State.

The Best High Schools In The Hudson Valley

The Best High Schools In The Hudson Valley

The rankings cover nearly 18,000 public schools nationwide and score each one across six categories including college readiness, state test scores, graduation rates, and how well schools serve lower-income students.

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One catch for New York: because the state didn't sign off on sharing AP exam data, New York schools couldn't be fully credited in two major categories that together make up 40 percent of the total score.

Keep that in mind when you see where local schools landed on the list.

Below is the full list of the 20 best high schools across New York State, according to U.S. News. A few high schools from the Hudson Valley made the list!

The 20 Best High Schools In New York For 2026

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