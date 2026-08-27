Endangered Turtle Hit By Car Rescued In The Hudson Valley

An endangered turtle was rescued after getting hit by a vehicle in the Hudson Valley.

This week, the officers from the Greenwood Lake Police Department in Orange County, New York, responded to reports of injured wildlife.

Endangered Turtle Hit By Car In Greenwood Lake, New York

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A Good Samaritan called in and said they witnessed a turtle get struck by a vehicle.

Sargent Leanne Gayler responded and identified the turtle as an endangered species in New York State, police say.

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According to All Creatures Wildlife Rehabilitation, "based on her extensive knowledge of local wildlife," Gayler identified the turtle as a Wood Turtle.

"The Wood Turtle is a beautiful and endangered species with a limited range. The wild population is being depleted due to loss of habitat, being hit by cars, and poaching for the black market pet trade," All Creatures Wildlife Rehabilitation wrote.

Officials determined that the turtle could be saved, and the endangered species was turned over to the wildlife rehabber, where he is expected to make a full recovery.

"Her quick identification and assessment that he could be saved made all the difference," the rehab center wrote. "We're overjoyed to report his future looks bright thanks to the knowledge and compassion of Sargent Gayler."

Rehab Could Take Up To 1 Year, Named Needed

All Creatures Wildlife Rehabilitation's Post All Creatures Wildlife Rehabilitation's Post

Experts say it's going to be a long recovery process. The recovery could take a year or more for the shell to heal.

Because "this gentleman" will be with the All Creatures Wildlife Rehabilitation "for a while," officials are open to name suggestions.

Do you have any good names? Let us know in the comments.

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