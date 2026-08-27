Tragic Details Emerge In Hudson Valley, New York Murder-Suicide

New court divorce records are shedding new light on what may have led to the deaths of two well-known Hudson Valley first responders in Ulster County.

The Ulster County Sheriff's Office ruled the case a murder-suicide on Monday.

New Details Emerge In Hudson Valley Murder-Suicide

Ulster County EMS Council Ulster County EMS Council

Police say that James "Jimmy" Brugger shot his wife, Melinda "Mindy" Brugger, multiple times, attempted to conceal and tamper with evidence at the scene, and then turned the gun on himself. Investigators said the motive appeared to stem from unresolved domestic issues.

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The two were found dead late Friday night at their home on Milton Turnpike in the hamlet of Highland by a family member and a friend, who called 911. James was 66. Mindy was 54.

City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department NY Local 596 City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department NY Local 596

James retired from the City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department in 2025 after more than 27 years of service, also serving as chief of the Plattekill Fire Department and as a state fire instructor.

Mindy was an EMT and CPR instructor with the Westchester Medical Center network.

Woodstock Fire Department Woodstock Fire Department

Hudson Valley Post has learned that Mindy filed for divorce about one month before she was killed.

Mindy Brugger Filed For Divorce

According to records from the New York State Unified Court System, Melinda filed for divorce from her husband James on July 17, roughly one month before he shot and killed her at their Plattekill home and then took his own life.

The filing, reported by the Times Union and confirmed through state court records, lists an attorney representing Mindy Brugger.

Since news of the murder-suicide broke, tributes and statements have continued to pour in from across the first responder community, with many grappling with how to mourn two people under such complicated circumstances.

The City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department's Local 596 was direct in its response, saying there is no excuse for what happened to Mindy and that she deserved better.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-799-7233 or thehotline.org. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available anytime by calling or texting 988. First responders seeking support can contact the Ulster County Officer Wellness Unit at wellness@ulstercountyny.gov or by calling 845-475-7536.

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