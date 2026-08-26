New Yorkers Fleeing The State Are Still In For A Rude Awakening

New York lost 55,905 residents in 2025, the second-largest loss in the country. But a growing number of the people who already left are quickly realizing they made a terrible mistake.

Reasons Why Many Are Leaving New York State

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Hudson Valley Post learned the top reasons why Empire State residents are leaving New York State.

The Top 6 Reasons Why New Yorkers Are Moving Out Why are so many New Yorkers leaving the state? It has been a popular discussion over the last few years, and an issue that was even addressed recently by Governor Hochul as one we the state needs to fix. The pandemic has certainly influenced the ratio of folks leaving New York versus those moving in, but there are a multitude of reasons why New Yorkers move out. Here are the top 6 according to United Van Lines. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

The people leaving New York give the same reasons they always have: high taxes, high cost of living, crime concerns, and a feeling that Albany isn't listening.

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Recent census data shows New York had net migration of nearly negative 42,000 from July 2024 to July 2025.

Some New Yorkers Regret Moving To Florida

Photo by Ashley Satanosky on Unsplash aerial photography of city at daytime

Florida remains the top destination for fleeing New Yorkers. But many who made that move south are now having serious second thoughts.

A growing number are heading back after running into rising costs, skyrocketing insurance rates, extreme weather, erratic traffic, and in some cases, not exactly feeling welcomed by long-time Florida residents.

Police in the Tampa area even reported flyers placed on cars with New York plates telling "woke" New Yorkers they weren't wanted.

"If you are one of those woke people --- leave Florida. You will be happier elsewhere, as will we," some flyers read.

These 3 States Are The Top Destinations For New Yorkers

Where People Are Moving To In New York In 2026

Where People Are Moving To In New York In 2026

Where New Yorkers Are Moving To The Most