Help: Upstate New York Firefighter Killed In Deadly Hit-And-Run
A former village trustee and longtime community member was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver right outside Village Hall in Upstate New York.
The search for the driver is ongoing.
Former Village Trustee Killed In Hit-And-Run Right Outside Sullivan County Village Hall
The Woodridge Fire Department identified the victim as Ronald Kates, 81, a former Village Trustee and former member of the Woodridge Fire Department.
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"Ronald was a true staple of the Woodridge community and dedicated much of his life to serving others. His loss is a tremendous tragedy, and he will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him," the Woodridge Fire Department said.
The incident happened early Wednesday afternoon on Dairyland Road near Green Avenue, directly in front of Woodridge Village Hall in the Catskills.
Yellow crime scene tape blocked off the area as New York State Police detectives worked the scene, taking pictures and measurements as part of their investigation.
Kates was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with Ronald’s family, friends, fellow firefighters, and the entire Woodridge community during this difficult time," the Woodridge Fire Department added. "Thank you, Ronald, for your years of service and dedication to the community you so proudly served. May he rest in peace."
Search for Driver Continues
State Police are leading the investigation and were actively searching for the driver who fled the scene. As of this morning, it is unclear whether anyone is in custody.
Anyone with information can call New York State Police.
Hudson Valley Post will update this story as more information becomes available.
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