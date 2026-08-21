FBI: ISIS-Inspired Attack Stopped In Upstate New York

The woman accused of plotting an attack on the New York Capitol Building allegedly has terrorist ties.

Federal authorities announced Thursday that an Albany woman is accused of plotting an ISIS-inspired attack on the New York State Capitol.

ISIS-Inspired Attack Stopped In Albany, New York

Photo by أخٌ‌في‌الله on Unsplash focus photography of women wearing black niqab

The FBI says Jessica Bowie, a 35-year-old Albany woman, pledged allegiance to ISIS online before buying bomb-making materials earlier this month from a hardware store. She faces a federal charge of attempting to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, ISIS.

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The FBI says she began planning to detonate a bomb at the Capitol in July, discussing her plans with FBI informants and spending weeks taking surveillance photos of the building.

FBI FBI

Officials allege that she planned to use an explosive device to target the Capitol and state senators.

She also reportedly considered Albany City Hall but decided the Capitol was a better target, officials say. She allegedly intended to flee to ISIS-controlled territory in Syria immediately after her planned attack.

The FBI complaint also says Bowie converted to Islam five years ago, adopting the name Aisha Saif, and promoted extremist views on social media.

Gov. Kathy Hochul Speaks Out

FBI FBI

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul released a statement about the alleged bomb plot on the state Capitol. She said she's grateful to the FBI and New York State Police for apprehending the woman accused of planning the attack. Hochul also said that there's no immediate threat at this time.

"While there is no immediate threat at this time, we will continue working closely with our law enforcement partners to protect New Yorkers and keep our communities safe," Hochul told Hudson Valley Post in a statement. “Earlier this year, amid a rise in political violence and threats against public officials, we took steps to strengthen security at the State Capitol and across state government."

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