School In Hudson Valley Delays 1st Day After “Unexpected Obstacles”

Students at a school in the Hudson Valley won't be going to their classrooms on the first day of school.

Summer break is getting briefly extended for some Hudson Valley children.

The first day of school for students in the Newburgh Enlarged City School District is Thursday, September 3rd.

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But Hudson Valley Post has learned that doesn't apply to all schools in the Newburgh school district.

New Windsor School Pushes Back First Day Of School

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On Wednesday, school officials sent out an important message to the New Windsor School community.

The first day of school for New Windsor School is now Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Reason For Delay

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The New Windsor School is currently undergoing what's described as a "physical transformation." The goal is to "better support the educational needs of our scholars, faculty, and staff."

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But the renovation project has "encountered unforeseen challenges that have regrettably delayed the opening of our building," school officials say.

Unexpected Obstacles

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Newburgh Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jackielyn Manning Campbell explained more in a letter to the community, obtained by Hudson Valley Post.

"These unforeseen circumstances do not diminish the exceptional hard work and dedication demonstrated by our internal planning and construction teams, as well as our contracted vendors. The delay stems from unexpected obstacles—most notably, required asbestos abatement in unanticipated areas and the arrival of a supply shipment received with roughly 80% of materials damaged, which required additional time to replace," Newburgh Campbell said.

The delayed opening applies only to the New Windsor School. All other schools in the Newburgh school district will start as scheduled, on Thursday, Sept. 3.

An adjusted schedule of important dates can be found below, as well as specific circumstances surrounding this delay.

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