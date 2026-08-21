Hudson Valley’s Hayden Panettiere Death Now Under DEA Investigation

The DEA is joining the investigation into the death of former Hudson Valley resident Hayden Panettiere.

Panettiere, who was born and raised in the Hudson Valley, was found dead on Sunday in South Carolina.

U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Joins Investigation

Amanda Edwards, Getty Images Amanda Edwards, Getty Images

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has officially joined the multi-agency investigation into the sudden death of the 36-year-old actress.

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The preliminary autopsy results show no signs of foul play or physical trauma. The official cause of death is pending toxicology reports, which could take months to process

Multiple federal agents have been assigned to support the Greenville City Police Department in South Carolina, which remains the lead agency on the case.

Police Looking Into Criminal Conduct

George De Sota, Getty Images George De Sota, Getty Images

This follows an earlier TMZ report that police are looking into whether Panettiere's death involved criminal conduct.

Greenville, South Carolina police arrived at the family home of the late actress's boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, for a welfare check days after Panettiere was found dead at a nearby Airbnb.

A law enforcement source told TMZ they began the investigation because of the unexpected nature of the 36-year-old's death.

A 911 call indicated she was in cardiac arrest following a possible overdose.

Federal investigators, including diversion investigators and chemists, are providing their expertise to determine the source of any controlled substances.

This federal investigation mirrors previous high-profile celebrity overdose investigations aimed at identifying illegal suppliers.

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