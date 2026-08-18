Hudson Valley Native Hayden Panettiere Autopsy Reveals New Details

Tributes and the preliminary autopsy are being released following the shocking death of actress Hayden Panettiere, a Hudson Valley native.

The 36-year-old was found unresponsive Sunday inside a residence in Greenville, South Carolina.

Hayden Panettiere Grew Up In Rockland County

Jon Kopaloff, Getty Images Jon Kopaloff, Getty Images

Panettiere was born and raised in Rockland County. She grew up in the Palisades and attended South Orangetown Middle School until she left to be homeschooled to pursue acting.

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For at least 24-years of her life, she called the Hudson Valley home. Panettiere made a name for herself in films like "Remember the Titans" and the "Scream" franchise with starring roles in TV shows like "Heroes" and "Nashville."

Tributes Pour In For Hayden

Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images

Tributes are pouring in following the death of the actress at the age of 36. She would have turned 37 on Friday.

Rockland Native Hayden Panettiere Dies: Tributes Pour In

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Preliminary Autopsy For Hayden Panettiere

The preliminary autopsy for Panettiere has found no signs of trauma that contributed to her death. Her cause and manner of death remain pending further investigation.

The Greenville County Coroner's Office says the full autopsy report is expected to be released in about eight weeks. Police and the coroner's office say there are currently no indications of foul play or suspicious circumstances.

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