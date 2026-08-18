Hudson Valley Native Hayden Panettiere Autopsy Reveals New Details
Tributes and the preliminary autopsy are being released following the shocking death of actress Hayden Panettiere, a Hudson Valley native.
The 36-year-old was found unresponsive Sunday inside a residence in Greenville, South Carolina.
Hayden Panettiere Grew Up In Rockland County
Panettiere was born and raised in Rockland County. She grew up in the Palisades and attended South Orangetown Middle School until she left to be homeschooled to pursue acting.
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For at least 24-years of her life, she called the Hudson Valley home. Panettiere made a name for herself in films like "Remember the Titans" and the "Scream" franchise with starring roles in TV shows like "Heroes" and "Nashville."
Tributes Pour In For Hayden
Tributes are pouring in following the death of the actress at the age of 36. She would have turned 37 on Friday.
Rockland Native Hayden Panettiere Dies: Tributes Pour In
Hayden Panettiere: A Timeline of Tragedy + Troubles
Hayden Panettiere: A Timeline of Tragedy + Troubles
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes
Preliminary Autopsy For Hayden Panettiere
The preliminary autopsy for Panettiere has found no signs of trauma that contributed to her death. Her cause and manner of death remain pending further investigation.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office says the full autopsy report is expected to be released in about eight weeks. Police and the coroner's office say there are currently no indications of foul play or suspicious circumstances.
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