Hudson Valley, New York Barber Guilty Of Slashing Romantic Rival

A barber from the Hudson Valley was found guilty to slashing his romantic rival inside his shop.

Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced that a Yonkers man was convicted on assault and weapon possession charges after using a straight razor to slash a patron during a violent 2025 attack at a local barbershop.

Yonkers, New York Barber Found Guilty

Photo by Apothecary 87 on Unsplash brown wooden handled knife on brown wooden chopping board

This week, a Westchester County jury found 38-year-old Jeury Fernandez Navarro guilty of Assault in the Second Degree, a Class D violent felony, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, a Class A misdemeanor.

He faces up to seven years in prison.

“A Westchester County jury heard the evidence, understood the brutality of this attack, and held the defendant accountable," DA Cacace said.

Used Straight-Edge Razor

Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash brown handle knife on blue textile

Prosecutors say Fernandez-Navarro used a straight-edge razor to slash the man's arm during an August 2025 confrontation, causing an injury that required extensive surgery.

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It happened on August 4, at 3:21 p.m., at a South Broadway barbershop in Yonkers. Fernandez-Navarro grabbed the victim, a patron seated in another chair, by the hair, forcibly yanked his head back, and held a straight razor to his body.

A struggle ensued, during which the defendant forcibly swung the razor at the victim, slashing his arm.

Photo by Illia Plakhuta on Unsplash black and silver pocket knife

Fernandez-Navarro continued holding the victim by his hair as they exited the barbershop, where the attack continued until a member of the Yonkers Police Department arrived at the scene and intervened, stopping the assault.

The unnamed victim was transported to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, where he was treated for a deep laceration to his left forearm that caused damage to his ulnar artery, nerve, and tendon, requiring surgery to repair the injuries.

"This was a brazen and vicious attack inside a local business, and there is absolutely no place for this kind of violence in Westchester. This verdict reinforces that those who endanger our communities will answer for their violent conduct," Cacace added.

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