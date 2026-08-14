New York Parents May Miss These Signs of Back-to-School Anxiety

Back-to-school time is exciting, but it can also cause anxiety and stress for your child.

I don't want to reveal how many years it's been since I've been in school (LOL), but all these years later, the term "back-to-school" still sends a shiver down my spine!

Child Psychologist Offers Back-To-School Tips For New York Parents

Photo by Deleece Cook on Unsplash Back to School chalk

For most New York children, school is just weeks away. That's why a child psychologist is speaking out.

Dr. Michelle Rozenman says back-to-school anxiety is very common. It impacts at least three out of every 10 children.

Back-to-school stress is most common between the ages of seven and 16.

Back-To-School Stress Symptoms

Photo by Elena Mozhvilo on Unsplash a bulletin board with a back to school sign on it

She says symptoms can include your child complaining about a headache, stomach ache, fatigue right before school, or saying, "I don't feel good" with no cold or flu.

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Dr. Rozenman notes it's often about switching schools, getting new teachers, classmates, or simply moving up a grade.

When kids experience nervousness about new routines, academic workloads, or social adjustments, they are experiencing a natural nervous system response.

As she put it, "What it means is that they are not robots and they have emotions; that's actually a good thing."

Tips To Help

Photo by Eyestetix Studio on Unsplash A back to school poster with scissors and other items

Dr. Rozenman tells parents to talk it through with their child and offer reassurance about overcoming difficult experiences in their own lives.

Other tips to help include:

Re-establish school routines: Gradually shift bedtime and wake-up schedules one to two weeks before classes begin.

Validate their feelings: Acknowledge their worries instead of dismissing them. Let your kids know it's normal to feel nervous.

Visit their school:

Break down the first day: Go through their routine step-by-step so they know what to expect when school starts.

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