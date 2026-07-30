Investigation Takes New Turn In Hudson Valley Firehouse Fire

The fire that devastated a Hudson Valley firehouse is now under investigation. The cause may have been discovered.

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus says the Coldenham Fire House is under investigation.

Coldenham Fire House Fire Now Under Investigation

Coldenham Fire District Coldenham Fire District

The investigation is standard procedure. The Coldenham Fire House is under a standard origin-and-cause investigation following the devastating fire on Tuesday that heavily damaged the station and injured five.

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Neuhaus confirmed the ongoing investigation into what sparked the blaze. He reports that preliminary camera footage shows the blaze may have started with one of the batteries in one of the trucks, which spread to other fire trucks.

Neuhaus adds that mutual aid will continue to cover operations as the department evaluates property damage and gets on the road to recovery.

The early-morning blaze swept through the Coldenham Firehouse in the Town of Montgomery early Tuesday morning. Neighboring departments across Orange County immediately rushed in to help.

Coldenham Fire District Coldenham Fire District

Fire Chief Matthew Hunt says while the loss of their home and trucks is devastating, volunteers are already back responding to calls with limited capacity.

Department leaders say while equipment can be replaced, the spirit of their members needs no replacement.

Five Firefighters Injured

Winona Lake Fire Engine Company stated. Winona Lake Fire Engine Company stated.

Five local firefighters were injured after putting their lives on the line to save their own station's equipment. Firefighters made split-second decisions to charge inside the burning building to pull out trucks and gear before they were destroyed.

Those crew members are said to have suffered minor injuries. All have been treated and released.

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