Update: Upstate New York Woman Dies Trying To Save Porcupine
New York State Police confirmed that an Upstate New York woman lost her life trying to help out a porcupine.
A New York woman lost her life after a heartbreaking ATV crash while trying to avoid a porcupine in the roadway.
Fatal ATV Crash Under Investigation
On July 7, just before midnight, New York State Police at Homer responded to the 4200 block of Stramba Road in the town of Freetown for a reported ATV crash.
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According to New York State Police, 34-year-old Natasha R. Kinney of Cincinnatus, New York, was driving an ATV southeast on Stramba Road when she swerved to avoid a porcupine in the roadway.
The maneuver caused the ATV to overturn and roll into a ditch, ejecting Kinney from the ATV. Kinney was transported to SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse for serious injuries.
Dies From Injuries
Kinney succumbed to those injuries about 20 days after the crash, police say. On Tuesday, New York State Police confirmed that Kinney passed away on Saturday due to her injuries sustained in the crash.
"Kinney was transported to SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse for serious injuries and succumbed to those injuries on July 26, 2026," New York State Police wrote in a press release.
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