Update: Upstate New York Woman Dies Trying To Save Porcupine

New York State Police confirmed that an Upstate New York woman lost her life trying to help out a porcupine.

A New York woman lost her life after a heartbreaking ATV crash while trying to avoid a porcupine in the roadway.

Fatal ATV Crash Under Investigation

Photo by Timotheus Fröbel on Unsplash yellow and black atv on brown field under blue sky during daytime

On July 7, just before midnight, New York State Police at Homer responded to the 4200 block of Stramba Road in the town of Freetown for a reported ATV crash.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

According to New York State Police, 34-year-old Natasha R. Kinney of Cincinnatus, New York, was driving an ATV southeast on Stramba Road when she swerved to avoid a porcupine in the roadway.

Photo by Enguerrand Photography on Unsplash a porcupine is standing on the ground

The maneuver caused the ATV to overturn and roll into a ditch, ejecting Kinney from the ATV. Kinney was transported to SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse for serious injuries.

Dies From Injuries

Kinney succumbed to those injuries about 20 days after the crash, police say. On Tuesday, New York State Police confirmed that Kinney passed away on Saturday due to her injuries sustained in the crash.

"Kinney was transported to SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse for serious injuries and succumbed to those injuries on July 26, 2026," New York State Police wrote in a press release.

New York State's 10 Leading Causes Of Death

Take a look at New York's Top 10 Leading Causes Of Death.

New York State's 10 Leading Causes Of Death

LOOK: Counties with the highest cancer rates in New York

LOOK: Counties with the highest cancer rates in New York Stacker ranked the counties with the highest cancer rates in New York using data from the CDC. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Keep Reading:

Cancer Causing Chemicals Found In 37 Popular Food Items