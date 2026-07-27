“Mutant” Rodents Are Evolving And Spreading Across New York

If you thought New York's rodent problem couldn't get any worse, a new study has some unsettling news.

So-called "mutant" rodents are now crawling across New York.

New York Rats And Mice Are Evolving To Survive Poison, And Scientists Are Alarmed

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Researchers at Rutgers University have found that urban rodents across New York and other northeastern cities are increasingly surviving traditional pest control methods, either by developing a genetic resistance to rat poison or by simply being too smart to fall for the traps and baits being used against them.

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The study found that approximately 84 percent of house mice tested carry mutations in a gene called VKORC1, with roughly 70 percent of those carrying specific mutations that make anticoagulant poisons, the most common type of rodenticide used in cities, far less effective.

The poison that has been killing mice for decades is simply not working on a large and growing portion of the mouse population.

Mutant Rodents Are Developing Rat Poison Resistance

Photo by Joshua J. Cotten on Unsplash a rat sitting on a piece of wood

Norway rats, the large sewer rats that have become synonymous with New York, tell a slightly different story.

Only about 35 percent of tested rats carry genetic variations linked to poison resistance. But that doesn't mean they're easy to kill.

Researchers say typical sewer rats survive mostly through sheer behavioral intelligence. They are deeply suspicious of new foods, unfamiliar baits, and traps they haven't encountered before, making them extremely difficult to poison even when the poison itself would work on them.

These Hometowns In New York Are Full Of Rats

These Hometowns In New York Are Full Of Rats

New York City has already taken one meaningful step in that direction, requiring residential and commercial trash to be placed in rigid, sealed bins rather than loose plastic bags piled on the curb.

Photo by Nikolett Emmert on Unsplash A couple of rat eating a piece of bread

Experts say that cutting off the food supply is one of the most effective tools available because no amount of poison fixes a rat problem if there's unlimited garbage to eat.

Pest control operators are also shifting away from relying solely on chemical baits and moving toward what scientists call integrated, science-based pest management, combining physical barriers, habitat elimination, and more targeted treatments rather than simply putting out poison and hoping for the best.

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