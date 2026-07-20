Hudson Valley Man And Dog Rescued From Illegal Swim Area

First responders in Upstate New York were able to save a Hudson Valley man and his dog.

The New York State DEC highlighted the dramatic rescue in this week's DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review

Dramatic Rescue: Town of Hunter, Greene County, New York

DEC DEC

On Wednesday, July 8, around 7 p.m., Greene County requested Forest Ranger help for a swimmer and a dog stranded below Fawn’s Leap.

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The dog went over the edge and was stuck on the other side of the stream. Officials say that a 29-year-old man from Poughkeepsie tried to rescue the dog, but also ended up getting stuck.

"This occurred in a restricted area with warning signage. DEC reminds hikers to follow signs and avoid dangerous locations," the DEC told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

Dog and Poughkeepsie Man Saved

DEC DEC

Rangers Horn and Jackson assisted the Ulster County Sheriff’s Dive/Swift Water Rescue Team, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the Athens and Hudson Fire Departments, and Twin Cloves Technical Rope Rescue Team with a high-angle rope rescue.

Rangers then provided a personal flotation device to the swimmer as a rescuer was lowered to attach a harness to the swimmer and the dog.

Rescuers were able to raise the swimmer and dog to the top of Fawn’s Leap, where they were assisted across a calmer section of the stream.

No injuries were reported.

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