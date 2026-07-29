Check Your Mail: New York Is Sending Most More Money

New York State is sending out more checks to many residents. Here's who qualifies and how much money eligible residents can receive.

Late last year, New York State's $400 inflation refund checks were distributed to over 8 million eligible households starting in the fall of 2025. About 8.2 million households across the Empire State were part of the $2.2 billion relief initiative.

More Money Getting Mailed Out To New Yorkers

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New York State just announced a new rebate program. Through the state budget, the Empire State launched a new $1 billion utility rebate program.

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Eligible New Yorkers will automatically receive checks.

Money Breakdown:

Joint filers with incomes below $150,000 will receive a check of $200;

Joint filers with incomes between $150,000 and $300,000 will receive a check of $150; and

Single filers with incomes below $150k will receive a check of $100

Checks are expected to arrive between September and December 2026. The money is to offset surging utility bills, officials say.

"At no fault of their own, New York ratepayers pay some of the highest utility rates in the country,” Speaker Carl Heastie stated. “At a time when so many are already burdened by the high costs of living, the Assembly Majority is committed to putting money back into the pockets of hardworking New Yorkers. The enacted budget will provide a one-time POWER Check to ensure New Yorkers get the relief they need.”

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The checks will be available to full-time residents of New York and are based on 2024 tax returns.

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