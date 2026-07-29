12-Year-Old Hudson Valley Boy Killed By Stray Bullet In New York

A local community is grieving the tragic death of a Hudson Valley middle school student killed by a stray bullet in New York City.

12-Year-Old Killed Visiting Family In The Bronx

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Valley Central Middle School student Jacob Freytes was just twelve years old when he was fatally struck while visiting the Bronx.

He was tragically killed by a stray bullet on Saturday while visiting family in the Bronx.

Police say Jacob rode his bike to a local bodega around 5 p.m. A violent physical dispute broke out among a group of men nearby, as he stood outside the bodega.

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The altercation escalated quickly, and one man pulled out a gun and began shooting.

Jacob, an innocent bystander, was shot in the shoulder by a stray bullet. Heartbreaking videos shows hims running into the bodega to seek cover and ask for help, before collapsing.

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He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Orange County Assemblyman Brian Maher expressed his deep heartbreak over the loss, noting that Jacob was a classmate of his own daughter in Montgomery.

Maher says as a parent, his heart breaks for Jacob's family and the entire Valley Central community as they mourn this unimaginable tragedy.

Son Of Retired NYPD Detective Sergeant

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Jacob was the son of retired NYPD Detective Sergeant Jesus Freytes. His mother said Jacob was a fun, loving, and smart kid who stayed out of trouble.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch condemned the "senseless gun violence" and promised that the department would do everything possible to secure justice.

A GoFundMe was started for the family. As of this writing, nearly $13,000 has been raised.

45-Year-Old Bronx Man Arrested

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On Sunday, the NYPD arrested 45-year-old William Ferrer outside his home in the Bronx. Police say the shooting was tied to a gang-related dispute involving the Trinitarios and Sev Side Pinni gangs.

He was charged with murder in the second degree, manslaughter in the first degree, attempted murder, assault, and more.

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