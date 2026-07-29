New York’s Parasitic Diarrhea Outbreak May Spread Beyond Lettuce

U.S. health experts are warning Americans that the cyclosporiasis outbreak is not under control and urging caution for many more products.

Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb says that the FDA does not yet have the cyclosporiasis outbreak under control.

Former Head Of FDA Says Outbreak Is Far From Over

Drew Angerer, Getty Images Drew Angerer, Getty Images

Gottlieb said during an appearance on "Face the Nation that the situation remains unresolved.

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Gottlieb added that officials cannot be certain the identified growing region is the only source of contamination.

Former CDC Director Agrees

Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images

The former head of the CDC seems to agree. Former CDC Director Robert Redfield warned consumers to remain cautious about all fresh produce sourced internationally.

"If you look historically at the outbreaks we've had in the United States, they've really come from produce that was sourced outside of the continental United States," he said

He told "Elizabeth Vargas Reports" that there's a current risk to Americans right now regarding all fresh produce and where it's produced. He pointed out internationally sourced produce as an issue, due to past outbreaks of cyclosporiasis.

Foods New Yorkers Should Avoid During Cyclosporiasis Outbreak

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Latest on Outbreak in the United States/New York State

As of Wednesday morning, the CDC has confirmed 6,707 laboratory-confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis across 41 states.

Health officials are currently tracking 11,500 more cases nationwide that are awaiting lab confirmation.

New York State has confirmed 666 total cases this year.

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