Canada Wildfires, Parasitic Diarrhea Continues To Impact New York
New York is dealing with two separate health headaches at the same time, one falling from the sky, the other hiding in your food.
Still, none of the radio stations will play the song
Here's a quick update on both.
Wildfire Smoke: Brief Relief Friday, Then It's Back
The toxic haze from Canadian wildfires that has been choking the Hudson Valley is expected to let up, at least for a little while. Local weather expert Ben Noll says a shift in the winds Friday should push the worst of the smoke south of the region, giving New Yorkers a much-needed breather.
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"On Friday, smoke is predicted to blow away south of the region. While it engulfs the Mid-Atlantic, the Northeast and New England will probably get a break," Noll wrote on Facebook.
Don't get too comfortable, though. The smoke is expected to return by Saturday.
The expected Saturday rain could actually make things worse by dragging the smoke down closer to ground level. Noll's Saturday forecast? "Rain with a side of smoke."
Parasitic Diarrhea: Over 500 New Yorkers Infected, CDC Zeroing In On Source
On the other side of the health ledger, the CDC is getting closer to identifying the source of a massive parasite outbreak that has sickened thousands of people across 34 states, including more than 500 right here in New York.
The illness is called cyclosporiasis, and it causes "intense diarrhea" along with other uncomfortable symptoms. Health officials are now pointing to shredded iceberg lettuce grown in Mexico and supplied to Taco Bell by California-based Taylor Farms as the likely culprit.
There's good news for Taco Bell fans living in New York. The tainted shipments only went to locations in five Midwestern states: Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, Indiana, and Kentucky.
New York Taco Bell locations were not part of that distribution. It remains unclear why so many New Yorkers have still been infected.
As a precaution, Taco Bell has already pulled Taylor Farms lettuce from all of its locations nationwide.
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