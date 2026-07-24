NYPD Officer From Hudson Valley Dies Unexpectedly At 28

The Hudson Valley and the NYPD are mourning the unexpected loss of a young police officer from the region.

Twenty-eight-year-old Ryan Thomas McDonald of Orangeburg, New York, passed away "unexpectedly" late last week.

NYPD Officer From Rockland County Dies At 28

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Born in Suffern, New York, McDonald was a 2015 Pearl River High School graduate who went on to earn a bachelor's degree in sociology from Fordham University and a law degree from Temple University Beasley School of Law in 2023.

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He joined the NYPD in January 2025, serving with the 34th Precinct in Manhattan, covering Washington Heights and Inwood.

"Ryan loved being a police officer and embraced the brotherhood of the NYPD. Serving the people of New York City gave him a deep sense of purpose and fulfillment," his obituary states.

Laid To Rest In Blauvelt, New York

Wyman-Fisher Funeral Home Inc. Wyman-Fisher Funeral Home Inc.

An active member of the Rockland County G-A-A and the N-Y-P-D Irish Football Team, McDonald is being remembered for his kindness and dedication to protecting others.

"Ryan will be remembered for his kindness, warmth, and genuine compassion for others. He had an infectious smile, a wonderful sense of humor, and an easygoing personality that made everyone feel welcome," his obituary adds.

The 28-year-old was laid to rest on Thursday after Mass of Christian Burial at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church in Blauvelt, New York.

In lieu of flowers, his family asks that memorial donations be made to the N-Y-P-D Widows and Children's Fund.

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