New Twist In Fatal Fourth Of July Upstate New York Boat Crash

This case begs the question: just how far will a father go to protect his son?

Three just appeared in court in connection with a fatal Fourth of July boat crash that prosecutors say was followed by an alleged cover-up.

Fatal Boat Crash In Columbia County

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The trio charged in connection with a fatal boat crash appeared in court this week.

It happened in the early morning hours of July 4, 2025 on Queechy Lake, a lake in Canaan, Columbia County, New York. The case has faced multiple delays over the last several month.

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Prosecutors say that the boat crashed into a dock at a high rate of speed. 21-year-old Henry Miller from Chatham was thrown off the boat and killed.

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Officials allege that false information was later given to police.

Charles Bingham III, 21, is accused of driving the boat drunk. He's facing charges including felony manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, perjury, and operating a vessel while impaired.

His father, Charles Bingham Jr., was charged with hindering prosecution, a felony for allegedly falsely telling police he was the one operating the boat, though he was not on board at the time.

Kayden Crawley, 21 is accused of supporting the false story with a sworn statement to law enforcement. Kayden faces charges including second-degree hindering prosecution, filing a false document, and perjury.

All three are from New Lebanon, New York. All pleaded not guilty and are due back in court later this summer.

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