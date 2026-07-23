These New York Locations Among Most Mispronounced In America
These locations across New York State are mispronounced by most of America.
Frommers recently released a list of "America's Most Mispronounced Place Names," partly because so many pronounce the name of the website.
"It’s FROH-merz, not FRAH-merz. We know the double “m”s throw people off, but the last name of our founder rhymes with Homer, Gomer, and Matt Bomer," the website states in its article.
One New York State location made the list
Houston Street In New York City Among America's Most Mispronounced
Houston Street in New York City was the only location from New York State to make the list.
While it's spelled exactly like Houston, Texas it's pronounced "How-stun Street."
Houston, Texas is named after 19th-century Lone Star State soldier and politician Sam Houston.
While Houston Street is named after William Houstoun, one of America's Founding Fathers. His name has also been spelled Houston, without second u.
Fun Fact: Kat'z Deli is located on Houston Street.
More Mispronounced Places In New York State
Only Houston Street made the list, but New York State residents know there are MANY mispronounced places In New York State and the Hudson Valley. See the 10 most mispronounced places in New York State below.
For example, the New York Times recently highlighted Coxsackie in Greene County. The article makes sure readers know Coxsackie is pronounced: "cook-Sah-Kie."
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The New York Times article is titled "Coxsackie, N.Y.: 'A Special Place on the Hudson'"
New York Times Highlights Coxsackie In Greene County, New York
Longtime residents and newcomers are helping transform the Greene County town, the New York Times reports.
Hudson Valley Towns Many Struggle To Pronounce
My coworkers recently highlighted several Hudson Valley towns "Only Hudson Valley Residents Know How to Pronounce"
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Some of those towns include:
Accord, New York
Milan, New York
Wawayanda, New York
Delhi, New York
Poughquag, New York
Kerhonkson, New York
Poughkeepsie, New York
Rondout, New York
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Below is the list of the "10 Of The Most Mispronounced Towns In New York State."
10 Of The Most Mispronounced Towns In New York State
Gallery Credit: Kadie Daye via Canva Image