11 Gang Members Charged In Sweeping Hudson Valley Case

Federal prosecutors have unsealed a sweeping 15-count indictment against members and associates of one of the most dangerous street gangs operating in the Hudson Valley.

Eleven people are facing federal racketeering charges in a case tied to the street gang in the Hudson Valley.

11 Members Of Violent Street Gang Charged In Federal Indictment

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Officials charged 11 defendants with racketeering conspiracy tied to five murders, multiple assaults, armed robberies, and the gunpoint robbery of a major international recording artist.

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The indictment targets the "Bad Boys" set of the Trinitarios street gang, known as BB7, which prosecutors say operated out of the Bronx and terrorized communities across New York City, Westchester County, and northern New Jersey between September 2023 and September 2025.

A 12th defendant was charged separately in connection with the celebrity robbery.

Five Murders, One High-Speed Killing On The Cross County Parkway

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The indictment lays out a brutal two-year campaign of violence.

On March 30, 2024, defendants Cheldrid Sosa and Angel Manon allegedly murdered Frankelis Tavarez in the Bronx.

On July 28, 2025, defendant Darwin Martinez allegedly murdered Gabriel Alvarez and Adam Waldropt at a car meet in the Bronx, shooting both men dead.

On August 2, 2025, multiple defendants including Sosa, Erick Placencia, Michael Mercedes Marte, Jose Peralta Gomez, Manuel Abad Rivas, Wilfren Carbuccia, and Javier Pena allegedly murdered Alvis Perez Liriano in the vicinity of Newark, New Jersey.

The most chilling murder alleged in the indictment happened on August 17, 2025.

According to prosecutors, multiple defendants tracked Ariela Mejia-Polanco by car from upper Manhattan through the Bronx and into Westchester County, where they shot and killed her during a high-speed pursuit on the Cross County Parkway, all in an attempt to carjack her black Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG SUV.

"Either the highways of this county belong to the criminal gangs, or they belong to the public," said Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace. "Through these charges, we are reaffirming that the rights of the law-abiding public will always come first."

They Allegedly Robbed A Famous Music Artist At Gunpoint

Photo by israel palacio on Unsplash bokeh photography of condenser microphone

One of the more stunning allegations in the indictment involves the armed robbery of a prominent international music artist who was in the middle of a U.S. tour.

According to prosecutors, on June 27 and 28, 2025, several defendants used a GPS tracker to stalk multiple victims by car from Massachusetts through Westchester County, the Bronx, and Manhattan, before cornering them in a hotel parking lot near Fort Lee, New Jersey.

There, while brandishing multiple firearms, the group robbed the recording artist of high-value jewelry and other items. The indictment does not identify the artist by name.

Defendant Jarol Ledesma, known as "El Nueve" and "Lil Nueve," was charged separately with Hobbs Act robbery and interstate stalking in connection with that incident.

"Members of the BB7 criminal organization allegedly carried out a campaign of violence that left victims and families suffering unimaginable loss," said FBI Assistant Director in Charge James Barnacle. "Today's outcome sends a clear message: this type of violence will never be tolerated in New York."

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