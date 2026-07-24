2-Year-Old, Mom Among 3 Killed In Upstate New York Plane Crash

Three people were killed after a plane crashed in Upstate New York. A 2-year-old is among the victims.

The New York State DEC confirmed the crash in its latest DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review

Plane Crash In Upstate New York Under Investigation

Photo by Elly M on Unsplash a path with leaves on the ground

On July 13 at 11:40 p.m., Forest Ranger Adams responded to assist Saranac Lake Fire Department with the search for a possible downed civilian aircraft near the Lake Clear Airport.

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The plane was found on private property adjacent to the Adirondack Rail Trail between Route 186 and McMaster Road, the next morning, around 2:30 a.m.

According to New York State Police, a 1976 Piper Aerostar left Adirondack Regional Airport around 10:30 p.m. on July 13.

The small plane was about 100 feet above the ground when communication with the aircraft was lost.

Three People Killed.

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The aircraft was "destroyed by the impact," police say. Six Rangers assisted New York State Police (NYSP) with the recovery and carryout of the crash victims.

All three people on the plane, ages 70, 33, and 2, were deceased, police say. New York State Police identified the victims as:

Gabriele Jasper, age 70, of Toms River, NJ

Gabriella M. Hillgrube, age 33, of Forked River, NJ

Guiliana Hillgrube, age 2, of Forked River, NJ

The 70-year-old was the pilot, officials say.

The cause of the fatal crash remains a mystery. The FAA, NTSB, and NYSB are investigating.

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