Celeb-Favorite New York Steakhouse Closes After Nearly 100 Years

A high-profile steakhouse in New York served its last customer after nearly 100 years.

After 76 years and three generations, one of New York's most iconic steakhouses has served its last customer, ending a remarkable era.

Iconic Donohue’s Steak House Closes

Cindy Ord, Getty Images Cindy Ord, Getty Images

Donohue’s Steak House officials closed its doors after a 76-year multi-generational run.

The iconic Donohue’s Steak House was actually a multi-generational institution located on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

The legendary New York City restaurant opened in 1950. The restaurant operated continuously across three generations of family management.

The eatery retained its original 1950s wood interiors, dimpled upholstery booth seats, handwritten checks, and mid-century aesthetic.

Current owner, Maureen Donohue-Peters, decided to break her lease six months early to "leave while I still love the game." She cited a desire for a better quality of life and mounting frustrations with rising neighborhood crime.

Beloved By New Yorkers And Celebs

Gareth Cattermole, Getty Images Gareth Cattermole, Getty Images

The steakhouse was beloved by New Yorkers and some A-listers. The dining room regularly hosted figures like Robert Redford, Gay Talese, and former Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, alongside neighborhood regulars.

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Family Legacy Will Live On

The family legacy will live on with a new sister location, Donohue’s East, which opened in Westhampton Beach on Long Island.

This Is The Best Steakhouse In New York State

This Is The Best Steakhouse In New York State

Best Steakhouses In The Hudson Valley

Top Steak Dinner Restaurants in the Hudson Valley Sometimes you just want to go out for a steak Check out this list of top Hudson Valley Steak Restaurants I put together for you. It will be delicious fun to work your way from Kingston to Rhinebeck then down to Hyde Park, Beacon, and over Newburgh then back up the road to New Paltz. Delicious steaks with mouthwatering sides await you at these wonderful Hudson Valley restaurants that serve steak. Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn