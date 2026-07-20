State Of Emergency Declared After Upstate New York Tornado

On Saturday, weather experts warned Upstate New York about the chance of a tornado. Turns out, they were right.

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down several times in Upstate New York on Saturday. The twister left behind a trail of damage across two counties.

Tornado Confirmed In Upstate New York After Saturday's Severe Weather Outbreak

Jim Vondruska, Getty Images Jim Vondruska, Getty Images

The Tornado touched down at 6:12 p.m. near Sanford in Broome County as an EF-0, then tracked southeast into Delaware County, strengthening along the way before finally lifting at 6:31 p.m. near Hancock. It spent 19 minutes on the ground and traveled nearly 16 miles, repeatedly crossing State Route 17.

At its peak, the tornado packed winds of up to 95 mph and stretched 300 yards wide, earning an EF-1 rating. No injuries or fatalities were reported

Tornado Damage In Broome County And Delaware County

NWS NWS

In Broome County, the tornado snapped and uprooted trees along Farnham Road, caused minor structural damage to an old barn, and tore a gazebo from the ground and threw it into a pond. Near Route 41, it ripped metal skirting off a home and downed power lines.

It was worse in Delaware County. The tornado tore through the Hancock Golf Course, destroying trees across the property. As it crossed the East Branch of the Delaware River, it gained intensity, damaging residential porches and outbuildings in the area.

The village of Hancock declared a State of Emergency over the weekend due to blocked roads and widespread power outages caused by the storm.

Intense Microburst In Rock Valley, New York

NWS NWS

The same storm system also produced a powerful microburst with winds up to 105 mph northwest of Rock Valley, adding to the regional damage.

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