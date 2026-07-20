State Of Emergency Declared After Upstate New York Tornado

State Of Emergency Declared After Upstate New York Tornado

Michael Swensen, Getty Images

On Saturday, weather experts warned Upstate New York about the chance of a tornado. Turns out, they were right.

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down several times in Upstate New York on Saturday. The twister left behind a trail of damage across two counties.

Tornado Confirmed In Upstate New York After Saturday's Severe Weather Outbreak

Jim Vondruska, Getty Images
Jim Vondruska, Getty Images

The Tornado touched down at 6:12 p.m. near Sanford in Broome County as an EF-0, then tracked southeast into Delaware County, strengthening along the way before finally lifting at 6:31 p.m. near Hancock. It spent 19 minutes on the ground and traveled nearly 16 miles, repeatedly crossing State Route 17.

At its peak, the tornado packed winds of up to 95 mph and stretched 300 yards wide, earning an EF-1 rating. No injuries or fatalities were reported

Tornado Damage In Broome County And Delaware County

NWS
NWS

In Broome County, the tornado snapped and uprooted trees along Farnham Road, caused minor structural damage to an old barn, and tore a gazebo from the ground and threw it into a pond. Near Route 41, it ripped metal skirting off a home and downed power lines.

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It was worse in Delaware County. The tornado tore through the Hancock Golf Course, destroying trees across the property. As it crossed the East Branch of the Delaware River, it gained intensity, damaging residential porches and outbuildings in the area.

The village of Hancock declared a State of Emergency over the weekend due to blocked roads and widespread power outages caused by the storm.

Intense Microburst In Rock Valley, New York

NWS
NWS

The same storm system also produced a powerful microburst with winds up to 105 mph northwest of Rock Valley, adding to the regional damage.

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Part Of A Busy Year For Tornadoes In New York

Saturday's confirmed twister brings New York State's total to nine confirmed tornadoes for the 2026 season, a reminder that severe weather in the Empire State is no small matter.

Tornadoes In New York: These Counties See The Most Twisters

LOOK: Counties with the most tornadoes in New York

Stacker compiled a list of counties which experience the most tornadoes in New York using data from NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

10 Costliest Tornadoes in US History

10 Costliest Tornadoes in US History

When it comes to natural disasters in the United States, tornadoes are pretty spectacular. They're absolutely terrifying, deadlier than hurricanes and wildfires, and completely unpredictable. They're also some of the most awe-inspiring things to see in person. While they don't cost nearly as much as hurricanes and wildfires, they do get expensive in greatly localized areas. Here are the most expensive in US history.

Gallery Credit: Kelso

Filed Under: New York News
Categories: Hudson Valley News

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