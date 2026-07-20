When Will Canadian Wildfire Smoke Return To New York?

After a weekend of breathing in heavy soot and dodging severe storms, Hudson Valley residents are finally getting some much-needed relief.

But how long will it last?

When Will Canadian Wildfire Smoke Return To The Hudson Valley?

Welber Zone Welber Zone

We can finally close the book on a brutal stretch of air quality, as the thick blanket of wildfire smoke that choked the Hudson Valley over the weekend has moved out. Saturday's intense combination of heavy smoke and severe thunderstorms marks the end of the outbreak, for now.

Early Saturday, New York City was the third most polluted city in the world, behind Toronto, Canada, and Washington, D.C.

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Local weather expert Ben Noll says that the worst of that nasty Canadian wildfire smoke is officially in our "rearview mirror." Noll says Saturday was "probably the last really bad wildfire smoke day in the Northeast for a little while."

Welber Zone Welber Zone

Shifting winds and weekend downpours successfully washed the thick, acrid plume out of our skies, even if it did potentially leave behind a layer of soot on your car.

Best of all, heavy rain is expected to fall on the fires in Canada from Monday into Tuesday, which should keep our air clear for the foreseeable future.

"That should also reduce the chances for another really big outbreak of smoke around here — for now," Noll wrote on Facebook.

More than 900 fires are currently burning across Canada, leading to smoke pollution and health alerts. Those alerts are active Monday in parts of Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Beautiful Weather For The Hudson Valley This Week

Photo by DESIGNECOLOGIST on Unsplash pink and white round illustration

After battling days of thick, choked skies, Hudson Valley residents are finally being rewarded with a stretch of absolutely gorgeous summer weather.

Noll reports that Monday is looking wonderful and completely clear of wildfire smoke. While Tuesday turns humid with a risk of afternoon storms, a strong summer cold front on Wednesday is going to set up a spectacular stretch of weather for Thursday and Friday.

"There will be a handful of winning weather days in the Hudson Valley this week," Noll wrote.

Noll says Thursday's weather will be "magnificent," and it will be "nice again" on Friday with the odds in our favor for a beautiful weekend.

Every Time Canadian Smoke Has Reached New York

Every Time Canadian Smoke Has Reached New York

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