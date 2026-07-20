Big Changes Are Coming To Air Conditioners In New York

New York and California are actively tightening air conditioning rules.

Lawmakers from those states are focused heavily on phasing out high-emission chemical refrigerants, mandating indoor cooling standards for tenants, and updating workplace protections.

Mandatory Tenant Cooling Requirements/Schools

Photo by 2y.kang on Unsplash an empty classroom with wooden desks and windows

New laws across New York State force schools to close classrooms if a room reaches 88 degrees or higher.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Students and teachers must be evacuated from that room immediately if a room reaches 88 degrees or above.

Rooms with ACs are fine.

In New York City, a new law requires quires residential building owners to install cooling systems that can keep bedrooms at safe temperatures during summer heatwaves once a tenant requests them.

Hochul Urged New Yorkers To Keep ACs At These Temperatures

Pablo Blazquez Dominguez, Getty Images Pablo Blazquez Dominguez, Getty Images

Earlier this month, during the most recent heatwave, Gov. Hochul called on New Yorkers to help conserve energy.

"Due to the increase in energy demand and unexpected load challenges, I am calling on New Yorkers to do their part to proactively conserve electricity if safe to do so by setting air conditioning units between 75 - 78 degrees and avoiding unnecessary appliance use," Hochul said in a statement.

Phasing Out Common Refrigerants

Under the state's regulations, New York has implemented strict global warming potential (GWP) limits on new cooling systems.

This includes bans on standard virgin HFC refrigerants and strict limits on systems used in large retail and commercial setups.

All of these environmental and housing measures require a transition to eco-friendly systems and enforce strict, immediate heat-relief interventions for public spaces.

Ridiculous Laws in New York State

Ridiculous Laws in New York State Believe it or not, these are some of the dumbest, stupidest, and most ridiculous rules in all of New York State. Gallery Credit: Dan McGuire

New Laws In New York State In 2026

New Laws In New York State In 2026

17 New Laws in New York You Should Know