‘Dirty Rain’ Is Coming To The Hudson Valley, New York State

‘Dirty Rain’ Is Coming To The Hudson Valley, New York State

Photo by Samuel James on Unsplash

If you thought the Canadian wildfire smoke was bad enough, brace yourself for what's coming.

Forecasters are warning that this weekend's rain won't be the clean, refreshing kind. It's going to be what meteorologists call "dirty rain," and it means the smoke that has been sitting in the atmosphere above the Hudson Valley is about to come down with the raindrops and leave a layer of soot and grime on your car, your windows, your patio furniture, and anything else left outside.

What Exactly Is Dirty Rain?

calm body of water
Photo by Pete Nowicki on Unsplash

According to the National Weather Service, dirty rain, sometimes called muddy rain, occurs when raindrops entrain smoke, ash, and tiny particles as they fall.

Instead of washing everything clean, the rain deposits that grime right onto every surface it touches.

Right now, the skies above the Hudson Valley are thick with smoke from the ongoing wildfires in Ontario. When Saturday's storms roll through, those particles are coming with them straight down to the ground.

NYC meteorologist John Davitt put it:

Dirty rain is when there are high levels of smoke particles in the air, and it rains. The smoke particles fall with the rain and leave behind a coating of soot on cars, streets, etc.

Is It Dangerous?

woman in white tank top standing near green plants during daytime
Photo by Jorge Roman on Unsplash

The dirty rain itself is not considered a health hazard for most people. The bigger concern is the wildfire smoke that is still in the air before the rain arrives.

Once Saturday's storms push through, forecasters expect the air to clear significantly by Sunday. The rain, dirty as it may be, should scrub the atmosphere and give the Hudson Valley some much-needed relief.

Ways To Improve Indoor Air Quality During Wildfire Smoke

Ways To Improve Indoor Air Quality During Wildfire Smoke

Wildfire smoke can have both short and long-term impacts on your health. Here's what the EPA recommends when it comes to improving air quality during periods of heavy wildfire smoke in your region.

Gallery Credit: Lauren Wells

How to Protect Yourself from Wildfire Smoke

How to Protect Yourself from Wildfire Smoke

If you’re in Utica, Herkimer, or anywhere across the Mohawk Valley, here’s how to protect your lungs (and your sanity) on smoky days:

Gallery Credit: Unsplash/TSM

10 Tips To Prevent Wildfires

10 Tips To Prevent Wildfires

Smokey The Bear said it best, "only you can prevent wildfires." Well, it's a lot easier said than done, Smokey. Great name for a bear trying to warn us about fire hazards, by the way.

In order to prevent wildfires, you have to first know how they can be prevented. Here are 10 tips provided by the Department Of Interior that will help you in your every day life, so you can enjoy being outside, camping, and having bonfires without it turning into a problem.

Here are their 10 tips, along with some simplified explanations from me.

Gallery Credit: Cort Freeman

Filed Under: New York News
Categories: Articles, Hudson Valley News, Hudson Valley Weather

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