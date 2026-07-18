‘Dirty Rain’ Is Coming To The Hudson Valley, New York State

If you thought the Canadian wildfire smoke was bad enough, brace yourself for what's coming.

Forecasters are warning that this weekend's rain won't be the clean, refreshing kind. It's going to be what meteorologists call "dirty rain," and it means the smoke that has been sitting in the atmosphere above the Hudson Valley is about to come down with the raindrops and leave a layer of soot and grime on your car, your windows, your patio furniture, and anything else left outside.

What Exactly Is Dirty Rain?

Photo by Pete Nowicki on Unsplash calm body of water

According to the National Weather Service, dirty rain, sometimes called muddy rain, occurs when raindrops entrain smoke, ash, and tiny particles as they fall.

Instead of washing everything clean, the rain deposits that grime right onto every surface it touches.

Right now, the skies above the Hudson Valley are thick with smoke from the ongoing wildfires in Ontario. When Saturday's storms roll through, those particles are coming with them straight down to the ground.

NYC meteorologist John Davitt put it:

Dirty rain is when there are high levels of smoke particles in the air, and it rains. The smoke particles fall with the rain and leave behind a coating of soot on cars, streets, etc.

Is It Dangerous?

Photo by Jorge Roman on Unsplash woman in white tank top standing near green plants during daytime

The dirty rain itself is not considered a health hazard for most people. The bigger concern is the wildfire smoke that is still in the air before the rain arrives.

Once Saturday's storms push through, forecasters expect the air to clear significantly by Sunday. The rain, dirty as it may be, should scrub the atmosphere and give the Hudson Valley some much-needed relief.

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