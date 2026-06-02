Up-to-Date 2026 Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Concert Lineup

The summer concert season has officially started in the Hudson Valley, and many more big-name artists have signed up to play this summer.

We've got the full updated list.

20th Pavilion season at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Photo courtesy of Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. Photo courtesy of Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. loading...

The 20th Pavilion season at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts kicked off this past weekend. Bethel officials say the summer concert season kicked off in "unforgettable fashion" with a high-energy country show featuring HARDY.

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" Last night, THE COUNTRY! COUNTRY! TOUR! rolled into Bethel Woods, and we kicked off our 20th Pavilion season in unforgettable fashion with HARDY, joined by special guests Tucker Wetmore and McCoy Moore! We had so much fun with all of you," Bethel Woods Center for the Arts wrote on Facebook.

Updated Bethel Woods Concert Series

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HARDY is just the start of what's looking to be another unforgettable concert season at my favorite concert venue in New York.

"The Pavilion at Bethel Woods is the best outdoor concert venue in The Catskills," Bethel Woods writes on its website.

Since our last article, several big names have been announced to play at Bethel Woods. Below is the up-to-date schedule.

2026 Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Concert Lineup

The Pavilion is located at the site of the 1969 Woodstock festival. The modern amphitheater features covered seating for 5,000 and lawn seating for an additional 11,000.

2026 Saratoga Performing Arts Center Concert Lineup

2026 Saratoga Performing Arts Center Concert Lineup

Upcoming Concerts At MVP Arena In Albany

Upcoming Concerts At MVP Arena In Albany