Repeat Offenders Are Sparking A Massive Crisis In New York

New York State is dealing with a highly debated crisis, where people are getting arrested over and over again.

Shocking new data exposes a massive spike in rearrests across the state, prompting intense backlash from local leaders.

New York's Growing Concern Over Repeat Offenders

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New data is showcasing a staggering spike in people getting rearrested, which is driving the state's overall violent crime numbers.

Police and state officials say some offenders are exploiting the system.

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A study from Data Collaborative for Justice said that 66 percent of people who were freed without bail under mandatory release laws were re-arrested for a new crime within two years.

Among those, 50 percent were charged with a new felony, and over 25 percent were charged with a violent crime.

The NYPD reports a staggering 146.5 percent increase in felony assaults committed by repeat offenders, and a 119 percent spike in repeat grand larceny-auto charges.

Bail Reform May Be To Blame

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Police in New York believe this is an unintended consequence of bail reforms passed in recent years. Officials add that bail reform has handcuffed the system's ability to hold dangerous career criminals accountable.

Jail To Jobs

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is trying to find the root cause of the issue by expanding the state's rehabilitation and reentry programs, like Hochul's "Jails to Jobs" program.

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