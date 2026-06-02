Why New York’s School Phone Ban Is Getting Rave Reviews

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is highlighting the success of her bell-to-bell smartphone ban.

New York's nation-leading phone ban went into effect at the start of the school year.

Governor Hochul Announces Successful Results of New York’s Nation-Leading Phone-Free Schools Policy

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Hochul's office conducted a study of nearly 600 educators statewide towards the end of New York’s first phone-free school year and says the "numbers speak for themselves."

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"Teachers overwhelmingly report that without smartphone distractions their students are more active in class discussion, more engaged with their peers, and more focused on their assignments," Hochul's office told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

Approximately 80% Reported Positive Outcomes, Including Better Student Engagement and Improved Social Connections

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According to Hochul's office:

80% said that implementing a phone-free policy has delivered positive results for their school

76% say the ban has resulted in positive changes in classroom behavior

75% said their ability to teach effectively improved.

80% reported that student social connections improved. 60% reported a decline in bullying and cyberbullying incidents.

“It is just so wonderful seeing kids being kids again. Without the draw to the cell phone, the students are engaging with each other again. It is so heartwarming to watch," teachers from New York told Hochul.

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Four out of five teachers say they saw student social connections improve.

"Kids are actually socializing, talking, discussing and it is really good to see," other New York educators told Hochul.

Hochul's office adds that the bell-to-bell smartphone ban is also helping students improve their attention spans, respect for fellow students, and ability to follow directions. There was also a 60 percent decline in bullying and cyberbullying incidents.

"I successfully fought for New York schools to go phone-free because our kids succeed when they’re learning and growing, not clicking and scrolling – and these survey results show our nation-leading policy is working," Hochul said.

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