New York Police: Hudson Valley Sex Offender Hid Something Illegal

A Hudson Valley sex offender was arrested for alleged illegal activity in Upstate New York.

The registered sex offender was just arrested again by police in the Hudson Valley

Sex Offender Arrested By Kingston Police

The Kingston Police Department just announced the arrest of 49-year-old Eric Decker, who lives in Kingston. He was arrested on Wednesday and charged with five counts of violating the New York State Correction Law.

"Mr. Decker was found not to be in compliance with (the) terms of his Sex Offender Registration and (the) terms of his NYS Parole," the City of Kingston Police Department stated in a press release.

City Of Kingston Police City Of Kingston Police

Police allege that Decker failed to report two social media accounts, two email addresses, and a cell phone, "all which he regularly used."

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Use of social media accounts, email addresses, and cell phones violates his registration terms and state parole conditions, officials say.

He was charged with five counts of Sex Offender Registry Violation, a class E felony.

Initially Arrested In 2018

designer491 Criminal record and handcuffs on a desk.

Decker became a registered sex offender following his arrest in 2018. He was one of eight men arrested in September 2018 following an undercover investigation by the Ulster County Sheriff's Office and the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force.

The undercover operation was held in the Town of Ulster. Decker was charged with:

Attempted Criminal Sexual Act 2nd degree (felony)

Attempted Disseminating Indecent Material to Minors 1st degree (felony)

Released On Appearance Ticket

Following his arrest this week, Decker was issued an appearance ticket returnable to Kingston City Court later this month.

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