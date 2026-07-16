New York State Suggests Residents Start Wearing Masks Again

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's office is handing out N95-style masks for residents to wear.

Hochul is urging New Yorkers, especially sensitive groups, to continue to take precautions to protect their health.

Wildfire Smoke Still Lingers In New York

Pierre Crom, Getty Images Pierre Crom, Getty Images

Thursday is another day of unhealthy air from Canadian wildfire smoke in New York State. That's prompting an air quality advisory to expand across the entire state.

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Air quality is forecast to reach ‘Unhealthy’ in the following regions: Long Island, New York City Metro, Lower Hudson Valley, Central New York, Eastern Lake Ontario and Western New York.

Air quality is forecast to reach ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ in the Upper Hudson Valley and Adirondack regions. Temporary spikes could worsen air quality, reaching ‘Very Unhealthy’ levels.

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Thursday Smoke Will Be Worse Than Wednesday

Photo by hidefumi ohmichi on Unsplash aerial photography of high-rise buildings

Hochul says wildfire smoke will mix with extremely high temperatures to create unhealthy air quality conditions across the state. New Yorkers can expect to see smoke and hazy skies.

“With smoke from Canadian wildfires again impacting air quality throughout our state, we’re urging New Yorkers to be air quality aware to stay safe this week,” Hochul stated.

On Wednesday, some New Yorkers said they had difficulty breathing. Unfortunately, health officials expect it to be even worse on Thursday.

More Than 100,000 N95-Style Masks Available For New Yorkers

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

Gov. Hochul says over 100 thousand N95-style masks are being made available to counties statewide. This emergency response is an attempt to address the dangerous air quality conditions triggered by ongoing Canadian wildfire smoke drifting across the state.

"We continue to coordinate with local counties to monitor conditions and distribute masks to help protect vulnerable populations," Hochul said.

Masks are being handed out to commuters at Grand Central Station and Penn Station. Across New York State, you should be able to find masks at local health department,s community support programs and some public libraries.

Unbelievable Time Lapse of Wildfire Smoke Consuming New York City

Unbelievable Time Lapse of Wildfire Smoke Consuming New York City

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