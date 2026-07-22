Hudson Valley Mourns Beloved Teacher’s Unexpected Death At 38

A community is mourning the death of a longtime teacher from the Hudson Valley.

She died unexpectedly late last week at the age of 38.

Longtime Rockland BOCES Teacher Dies At 38

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Amanda Lydon started working at Rockland BOCES when she was 18 and spent 20 years working with students with disabilities.

"It is with profound sadness and broken hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Amanda Christine Lydon, who left us far too soon at the age of 38," her obituary states.

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She spent 20 years advocating for students with disabilities, leaving a lasting impression on her students and coworkers.

"Her greatest passion, however, became serving others through her work with students with disabilities and their families," her obituary reads. "Amanda's love, laughter, generosity, and unwavering devotion to those around her will forever remain in the hearts of all who knew her."

Cause Of Death Unclear At This Time

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Her cause of death has not been revealed.

During her high school years, she was known as a highly talented athlete who actively played local travel softball.

Her funeral services are being held in West Nyack, New York, where much of her family resides.

GoFundMe To Help Children In Need

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In place of flowers, her family is raising memorial donations for BackPack Program, a charity that's focused on providing nutritious meals and snacks for weekends and school breaks for at-risk children.

The charity was "close to her heart."

As of this writing, over $32,000 has been raised. CLICK HERE to donate.

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