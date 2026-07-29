Heartbreaking New Details After Hudson Valley Firehouse Fire

A heartbroken Hudson Valley fire department is promising to stand ready despite a devastating fire that severely damaged their station and destroyed vital equipment.

Fire Destroys Coldenham Firehouse In The Middle Of The Night

Winona Lake Fire Engine Company stated. Winona Lake Fire Engine Company stated.

The fire tore through the Coldenham Firehouse in the Town of Montgomery in the early morning hours on Tuesday, destroying fire apparatus, severely damaging the building, and injuring five firefighters who rushed to save the very trucks they depend on to protect their community.

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Orange County 911 received a report of an automatic alarm at the firehouse at approximately 3:14 a.m. When members arrived, they found the garage bays fully engulfed in flames. Several firefighters made the split-second decision to rush inside in an attempt to salvage apparatus before it was lost.

The fire caused significant damage to the firehouse building and destroyed several pieces of firefighting apparatus housed inside. Fire Chief Matthew Hunt described the loss in raw terms.

"We are beyond heartbroken at the devastating loss of our home and the equipment we take so much pride in," Hunt wrote in a statement.

Firefighters From Across The Region Answered The Call

Winona Lake Fire Engine Company stated. Winona Lake Fire Engine Company stated.

As the Coldenham Fire Department fought a fire in their own house, departments from across Orange County and neighboring communities poured in to help, bringing apparatus, equipment, and manpower to control the blaze and protect surrounding properties. Mutual aid resources have since been established to ensure fire protection coverage continues throughout the district while Coldenham rebuilds.

"To our neighboring departments, your dedication and response to come to our aid and work alongside our members is something you always do," the Board of Fire Commissioners said in a statement. "But when it comes to fighting a fire in our own house, that extra effort and caring is felt by all."

Community Rallying Around Firefighters

Coldenham Fire District Coldenham Fire District

The outpouring of support from the community has been overwhelming. Residents, local businesses, and neighbors delivered food and reached out all day on Tuesday. Chief Hunt thanked everyone who has checked in, but noted the department currently has no way to store additional food donations and is asking residents to hold off for now.

"All we ask for is your continued support as we come to terms with the loss we experienced and diligently work to move forward," Hunt said.

The Board of Fire Commissioners was equally clear about where they stand after the devastating loss.

"Buildings, fire apparatus, and equipment can be replaced," the board said. "The will and drive of our members need no replacement. They will stand ready as ever to answer when called."

At the time of writing, the Coldenham Fire Department is continuing to respond to calls with limited capacity.

Five Firefighters Injured

Coldenham Fire District Coldenham Fire District

The effort came at a cost. Five firefighters suffered smoke inhalation and minor injuries and were transported to Garnet Health Medical Center and Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital.

All five have since been treated and released and are back in service.

The New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control has assumed the fire investigation. The cause remains under investigation.

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