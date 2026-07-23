‘Explosive Diarrhea’ Outbreak Keeps Spreading Across New York

Cases of cyclosporiasis that are causing "explosive diarrhea" continue to skyrocket.

More than 11,500 confirmed and suspected cases are now tied to the "explosive diarrhea" outbreak, but officials still don't know what's causing it.

Cases Likely Higher Than 11,000

CDC CDC

The CDC provided a recent update announcing that over 4,000 confirmed cases have been linked to the outbreak across 41 states.

However, health officials are now actively tracking over 11,500 confirmed and suspected cases nationwide, resulting in at least 308 hospitalizations.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Cyclosporiasis cases are typically reported between May and August each year, but it is usually only a handful or a few dozen.

Symptoms

CDC CDC

Symptoms typically take 7 to 10 days after ingestion to start. Symptoms include:

Frequent, watery, and "explosive" diarrhea

Severe stomach cramps, bloating, and gas

Loss of appetite and subsequent weight loss

Extreme fatigue and muscle aches

Nausea, vomiting, or a low-grade fever

Cause Still Unclear

The cause of this outbreak remains unclear after the FDA backtracked. Earlier this week, the FDA announced that a lettuce sample from Taylor Farms, which originally tested positive for the cyclospora bug, was actually a false positive.

Michigan remains the hardest-hit state, reporting 7,171 cases.

Taco Bell Offers New Deal

Getty Images Getty Images

Taco Bell has been greatly impacted by the outbreak because Taylor Farms supplies lettuce to some locations.

Taco Bell has since stopped using lettuce supplied ⁠by ​Taylor Farms. The company is now selling "lettuce-free" enchiritos for a buck as it deals with slumping sales.

On its social media accounts, the fast-food giant says the deal is "for those who've been riding with us" and "just to show how much we appreciate you."

Ridiculous Laws in New York State

Ridiculous Laws in New York State Believe it or not, these are some of the dumbest, stupidest, and most ridiculous rules in all of New York State. Gallery Credit: Dan McGuire

Chains That Are Closing or Have Closed Locations in 2026