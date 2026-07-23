‘Explosive Diarrhea’ Outbreak Keeps Spreading Across New York
Cases of cyclosporiasis that are causing "explosive diarrhea" continue to skyrocket.
More than 11,500 confirmed and suspected cases are now tied to the "explosive diarrhea" outbreak, but officials still don't know what's causing it.
Cases Likely Higher Than 11,000
The CDC provided a recent update announcing that over 4,000 confirmed cases have been linked to the outbreak across 41 states.
However, health officials are now actively tracking over 11,500 confirmed and suspected cases nationwide, resulting in at least 308 hospitalizations.
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Cyclosporiasis cases are typically reported between May and August each year, but it is usually only a handful or a few dozen.
Symptoms
Symptoms typically take 7 to 10 days after ingestion to start. Symptoms include:
- Frequent, watery, and "explosive" diarrhea
- Severe stomach cramps, bloating, and gas
- Loss of appetite and subsequent weight loss
- Extreme fatigue and muscle aches
- Nausea, vomiting, or a low-grade fever
Cause Still Unclear
The cause of this outbreak remains unclear after the FDA backtracked. Earlier this week, the FDA announced that a lettuce sample from Taylor Farms, which originally tested positive for the cyclospora bug, was actually a false positive.
Michigan remains the hardest-hit state, reporting 7,171 cases.
Taco Bell Offers New Deal
Taco Bell has been greatly impacted by the outbreak because Taylor Farms supplies lettuce to some locations.
Taco Bell has since stopped using lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms. The company is now selling "lettuce-free" enchiritos for a buck as it deals with slumping sales.
On its social media accounts, the fast-food giant says the deal is "for those who've been riding with us" and "just to show how much we appreciate you."
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