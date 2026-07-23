Everything You Need To Know About This Year’s Orange County Fair

Everything You Need To Know About This Year’s Orange County Fair

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One of the Hudson Valley's most beloved summer traditions is back, and this year it's bigger than ever.

Here's everything you need to know.

The 186th Orange County Fair Opens Thursday In Middletown

animal-themed merry go round
Photo by Eric Tompkins on Unsplash

The 186th Annual Orange County Fair opens this Thursday in Middletown and runs through Sunday, August 2.

For more than 100 years, the fair has been a summertime staple for families across the region, and the 2026 edition is bringing some new attractions that fairgoers have never seen before.

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The fair runs daily through August 2. Weekday hours are 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Weekend hours are 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Two New Attractions

Making their Orange County Fair debut this year are two must-see additions.

Circus Murcia is a full Big Top Circus experience featuring breathtaking acrobatics, daring aerial performances, and world-class circus artistry.

The Wild Wheels Wall of Death Thrill Show is exactly what it sounds like. Fearless riders race vintage motorcycles and perform gravity-defying stunts on a vertical wooden wall.

Nightly Concerts, Fireworks, And More

Completely Unchained performing at the 2022 Orange County Fair. Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives
Completely Unchained performing at the 2022 Orange County Fair. Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives

Tribute bands perform every night at the Midway Stage, free with fair admission. There's also a brand-new amphitheater on the grounds this year for the shows.

Concerts include:

Thursday, July 23

  • Fred Zepplin Band (Led Zeppelin Tribute)

    • Time: 7:00 PM

    • Location: Midway Stage

  • Wildside (Mötley Crüe Tribute)

    • Time: 8:00 PM

    • Location: Barn Stage

Friday, July 24

  • Stairway to Halen (Led Zeppelin & Van Halen Tribute)

    • Time: 8:00 PM

    • Location: Barn Stage

Saturday, July 25

  • Beach Floyd (Pink Floyd Tribute)

    • Time: 8:00 PM

    • Location: Barn Stage

Sunday, July 26

  • Psycho Circus NYC (KISS Tribute)

    • Time: 8:00 PM

    • Location: Barn Stage

Monday, July 27

  • All Revved Up (Meat Loaf Tribute)

    • Time: 8:00 PM

    • Location: Barn Stage

Wednesday, July 29

  • Schism (Tool Tribute)

    • Time: 8:00 PM

    • Location: Barn Stage

Thursday, July 30

  • Billy Meets Elton (Billy Joel & Elton John Tribute)

    • Time: 8:00 PM

    • Location: Barn Stage

Friday, July 31

  • Battery (Metallica Tribute)

    • Time: 7:00 PM

    • Location: Barn Stage

  • Live Wire (AC/DC Tribute)

    • Time: 9:00 PM

    • Location: Barn Stage

Saturday, August 1

  • Eyes of the Nile (Iron Maiden Tribute)

    • Time: 8:00 PM

    • Location: Barn Stage

Two fireworks nights are on the calendar: this Friday, July 25, and next Friday, July 31, both at 9:30 p.m.

fireworks display
Photo by Kristian Løvstad on Unsplash

Motorcross kicks things off Thursday, July 23, at 5 p.m. in the Grandstand, free with fair admission.

Monster Trucks roll in Friday through Sunday, July 25 to 27, with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. and the show starting at 7 p.m. Additional tickets are required for that one.

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The Demolition Derby closes out the fair on Saturday, August 1, with gates at 5:30 p.m. and the show at 7 p.m. Additional tickets are required.

Everything you need, including tickets, the full concert schedule, and event details, can be found at OrangeCountyFair.com.

2026 County Fairs

Filed Under: New York News
Categories: Hudson Valley News, Orange County

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