Everything You Need To Know About This Year’s Orange County Fair

One of the Hudson Valley's most beloved summer traditions is back, and this year it's bigger than ever.

Here's everything you need to know.

The 186th Orange County Fair Opens Thursday In Middletown

Photo by Eric Tompkins on Unsplash animal-themed merry go round

The 186th Annual Orange County Fair opens this Thursday in Middletown and runs through Sunday, August 2.

For more than 100 years, the fair has been a summertime staple for families across the region, and the 2026 edition is bringing some new attractions that fairgoers have never seen before.

The fair runs daily through August 2. Weekday hours are 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Weekend hours are 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Two New Attractions

Making their Orange County Fair debut this year are two must-see additions.

Circus Murcia is a full Big Top Circus experience featuring breathtaking acrobatics, daring aerial performances, and world-class circus artistry.

The Wild Wheels Wall of Death Thrill Show is exactly what it sounds like. Fearless riders race vintage motorcycles and perform gravity-defying stunts on a vertical wooden wall.

Nightly Concerts, Fireworks, And More

Completely Unchained performing at the 2022 Orange County Fair. Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives Completely Unchained performing at the 2022 Orange County Fair. Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives

Tribute bands perform every night at the Midway Stage, free with fair admission. There's also a brand-new amphitheater on the grounds this year for the shows.

Concerts include:

Thursday, July 23

Fred Zepplin Band (Led Zeppelin Tribute) Time: 7:00 PM Location: Midway Stage

Wildside (Mötley Crüe Tribute) Time: 8:00 PM Location: Barn Stage



Friday, July 24

Stairway to Halen (Led Zeppelin & Van Halen Tribute) Time: 8:00 PM Location: Barn Stage



Saturday, July 25

Beach Floyd (Pink Floyd Tribute) Time: 8:00 PM Location: Barn Stage



Sunday, July 26

Psycho Circus NYC (KISS Tribute) Time: 8:00 PM Location: Barn Stage



Monday, July 27

All Revved Up (Meat Loaf Tribute) Time: 8:00 PM Location: Barn Stage



Wednesday, July 29

Schism (Tool Tribute) Time: 8:00 PM Location: Barn Stage



Thursday, July 30

Billy Meets Elton (Billy Joel & Elton John Tribute) Time: 8:00 PM Location: Barn Stage



Friday, July 31

Battery (Metallica Tribute) Time: 7:00 PM Location: Barn Stage

Live Wire (AC/DC Tribute) Time: 9:00 PM Location: Barn Stage



Saturday, August 1

Eyes of the Nile (Iron Maiden Tribute) Time: 8:00 PM Location: Barn Stage



Two fireworks nights are on the calendar: this Friday, July 25, and next Friday, July 31, both at 9:30 p.m.

Photo by Kristian Løvstad on Unsplash fireworks display

Motorcross kicks things off Thursday, July 23, at 5 p.m. in the Grandstand, free with fair admission.

Monster Trucks roll in Friday through Sunday, July 25 to 27, with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. and the show starting at 7 p.m. Additional tickets are required for that one.

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The Demolition Derby closes out the fair on Saturday, August 1, with gates at 5:30 p.m. and the show at 7 p.m. Additional tickets are required.

Everything you need, including tickets, the full concert schedule, and event details, can be found at OrangeCountyFair.com.