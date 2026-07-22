All Told To ‘Avoid At All Costs’ Going To This New York Hometown

All are told to "avoid" traveling or living in this popular hometown in New York. Do you live or travel there?

The Vacationer is out with a new list of "Cities Americans Avoid Traveling to at All Costs." The website selected 34 "popular" American destinations and polled Americans about what place they "avoid traveling to at all costs."

Where In New York Are People Avoiding?

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The Vacationer listed 34 places Americans are avoiding, one of the top-ten is in New York State.

That spot in the Empire State is actually the in the top 5 places that Americans are avoiding.

Where did Americans say they avoid traveling to in New York? Their answer may shock you, because it's probably the most popular destination in the Empire State.

United States Residents Say They Avoid Traveling To New York City

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Over 18 percent of those polled admitted to avoiding "at all costs" traveling to New York City.

New York City was the 4th most avoided city, despite once being called “The Capital of the World."

Despite many saying they "avoid" traveling to New York City, over 60 million people visit New York City each year.

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According to the latest census data, nearly 8.5 million people live in New York City.

Other Places Americans Avoid

Only, Detroit, Michigan; Chicago, Illinois; and Atlanta, Georgia are avoided more. Detroit, Michigan took the top spot with 22.5 percent of people polled avoiding Detroit.

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Baltimore, Maryland; Anaheim, California; San Francisco, California; Austin, Texas; Miami, Florida; and Dallas, Texas round out the top 10 places Americans say they avoid traveling to.

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