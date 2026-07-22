Top Upstate New York Pizza Makers Catered Bennifer 2.0 Wedding

Pizzamakers from Upstate New York actually made pizza for the wedding of one of the most infamous celebrities.

Before becoming one of America's top pizzerias, these Upstate New York pizza makers catered Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's star-studded wedding.

Upstate New York Pizza Makers Who Served Pizza At Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck's Wedding

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Before they were ranked among the top 50 pizzerias in the entire country, Jay Langfelder and Amanda Jones served pizza at one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings of the decade.

The duo now behind Pizzeria Florian in East Aurora were selected to make pizza for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's lavish 2022 wedding celebration at Affleck's 87-acre estate in Riceboro, Georgia. The star-studded event drew 135 guests, including Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Kevin Smith.

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Lopez and Affleck first married in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022 before celebrating with their larger formal wedding in Georgia the following month.

They Are Now Running One Of The Best Pizzerias In America

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Now, just a few years later, Italy's prestigious 50 Top Pizza guide has named their East Aurora restaurant the 40th best pizzeria in the United States.

With more than 30 years of combined restaurant industry experience, the pair originally made their name at Jay's Artisan Pizzeria in Kenmore, which this year was ranked seventh best in the entire country and 14th in the world.

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In February 2024, they opened Pizzeria Florian at 650 Main Street in the charming village of East Aurora.

The pizza at Florian isn't tied to any single tradition. Their approach has continued to evolve through influences from New York, New Haven, Naples, and Rome, combining elements from each style into a pizza uniquely their own. The result is a thin, charred crust with toasted bubbles that travels just as well in a takeout box as it does fresh out of the oven at the restaurant.

The most talked-about items on the menu are the spicy Calabrian Crunch and the white Mushroom Pizza. The restaurant also regularly hosts public pizza-making classes for anyone who wants to learn the craft at home.

Over 50 New York Pizzerias Ranked by Barstool's Dave Portnoy When it comes to amazing pizza you don't have to leave New York State. But where can you find the best slice?

Top 25 Pizza Places in the Hudson Valley (Local Favorites & Hidden Gems)

25 Best Hudson Valley Pizzerias Pizza is so many people's comfort food, especially New Yorkers.' We are lucky to have such a rich, diverse pizzeria selection here in the Hudson Valley, supported by both traditional and more trendy options. Each spot tells its own story, with its own menu full of local favorites and bestsellers. Below are 25 of the best choices when it comes to a quality, cheesy slice in the Hudson Valley area. Gallery Credit: Brandan Beatrice

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