New York Soldier Among 4 Americans Killed In Iran Attack

A New Yorker has been identified as one of the four Americans killed in Jordan during Iranian attacks this weekend.

She was initially listed as missing following the strikes on July 17.

New York Soldier Killed Overseas

NYS Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar NYS Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar

A 28-year-old New York soldier who was initially reported missing has now been confirmed among four Americans killed in Iran's attack on Jordan.

The U.S. Department of Defense sadly updated the status of Sergeant Angel S. Rampersad, 28, from Ozone Park, Queens, to believed deceased.

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She was killed during an enemy ballistic missile and drone strike targeting the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan.

She was an active-duty soldier assigned to the 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 10th Army Air & Missile Defense Command based out of Ansbach, Germany.

Gov. Hochul Mourns Death Of New York Soldier

US Army US Army

New York Governor Kathy Hochul issued a statement expressing that the state is mourning "the loss of one of our own" and extended condolences to her family and unit.

"My heart is with her family, loved ones, and the soldiers who stood beside her as they grieve this unimaginable loss," Hochul wrote on social media. "Sgt. Rampersad lived a life of courage and selflessness. May we honor her memory, remember her sacrifice, and keep all who loved her in our prayers."

Her death, and those of the three other Americans killed in the region this weekend, make 18 service members killed since the US and Israel began their attacks on Iran on February 28th. Around 500 Americans have been wounded over that time.

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