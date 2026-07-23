Major Sinkhole Shuts Down Lanes On Busy New York Highway

Hudson Valley drivers have been dealing with a traffic nightmare due to a sinkhole.

A sinkhole has shut down lanes on I-684, causing miles of backups. Police are urging drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Sinkhole On I-684

Google Google

The current severe sinkhole closure on northbound I-684 started on Tuesday, after a barrage of powerful thunderstorms, flash flooding, and even a tornado watch swept across Westchester County.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The underlying issue actually began nearly two weeks prior. On July 9, 2026, a New York State Department of Transportation contractor performing routine maintenance discovered a "developing roadway depression" caused by a deteriorated drainage pipe.

This week, the left and center lanes were blocked on northbound Interstate 684 just north of Exit 6A (NY 22 to NY 138/Goldens Bridge) due to emergency sinkhole repairs.

Commuters experienced severe delays, for several miles.

"Crews are repairing a deteriorated drainage pipe on I-684 between Exits 6 & 7," New York State Police warned Wednesday morning. "Traffic is reduced to ONE lane northbound. Expect significant delays. Use alternate routes if possible and use caution in the area."

Drivers Told To Use Other Routes

Google Google

Because of the heavy traffic near the Exit 6A ramp connection, the New York State Police and NYSDOT strongly urge drivers to bypass the area entirely.

Other routes include the Taconic State Parkway or local roads like Route 22 and Route 100.

Emergency crews have been on site since the storm cleared to to excavate, stabilize, and rebuild the roadway.

Drivers tell Hudson Valley Post traffic is moving smoothly as of 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.

How Many Points Do You Lose On Your License If Caught Speeding, On Your Phone, More

How Many Points Do You Lose On Your License If Caught Speeding, On Your Phone, More

Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State The New York State Comptroller's office also released the vehicle fatality rate by each New York region. The list was formed by figuring out the fatality rate in 2022 per 100,000 people.

This Is How Many Driver's License Points Speeding Costs In New York